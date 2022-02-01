Nagarjuna, Mohanlal duo being considered for Ajith movie with Vinoth

Actor Ajith’s last appearance on the big screen was nearly two years ago. Fans had been eagerly waiting for his comeback for months, and the film ‘Valimai’ was supposed to be a big release to make up for his absence. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had again forced its release to be postponed.

On the other hand, there appears to be some good news coming in the way. Currently, the Tamil actor is said to be working on another film. According to the sources, he may be joined by another veteran. The roles of crucial characters are being explored for Mohanlal and Nagarjuna. Aditi Rao Hydari’s name has also been mentioned as a possible female lead.

Filmmaker H Vinoth and Ajith are rumoured to be working together for the third time in the film after appearing in his ‘Nerkondaa Parvaai’, an adaptation of the highly acclaimed Hindi film ‘Pink’, and the upcoming ‘Valimai’.

As per reports, the film’s producers are in negotiations with Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Among the other facts about the film, it was revealed that the production will begin on March 9. The set building is now underway, and the filming is expected to last six months. According to the rumour, the film would be released for Pongal next year.