‘One-bag rule’ implemented at international airport: Few exceptions here…

A new rule has been implemented at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to avoid any inconvenience to passengers during the security check, which allows a passenger to take only one piece of hand luggage on board as cabin luggage.

In a report by the Live Mint, the airport’s officials elaborated that keeping in mind the guidelines from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), only one piece of hand baggage is permitted per passenger. Airport authorities will monitor that this rule is being followed strictly, but there are certain expectations.

New handbag rules: what to expect?

According to the new rule implemented at IGI airport in Delhi, along with the handbag as cabin luggage, few other items are permitted.

One can carry a ladies handbag, an overcoat or a wrap, a rug or blanket, a camera, a pair of binoculars, a reasonable amount of reading material, an umbrella, or a walking stick, in addition to their handbag, as cabin luggage.

A passenger with a baby will be allowed to take the infant’s feed for consumption during the flight as well as the infant’s carrying basket provided an infant is carried.

No exemption is given to a passenger who is dependent on a collapsible wheelchair and/or crutches or braces.

Passengers can purchase a gift item from a duty-free store and carry the laptop bag.

According to BCAS, the new rule was implemented as a result of CISF’s request to ensure that all stakeholders and airlines enforce the one bag rule. Passengers are inconvenienced by one-hand baggage because it increases security screening time and creates congestion at security checkpoints.