Only BJP can ensure a secure environment in Uttar Pradesh; Yogi Adityanath.

MEERUT: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Tuesday that the Samajwadi Party is a threat to society’s security, and that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can ensure a safe and secure environment in the state. Adityanath addressed voters in the Siwalkhas and Kithore constituencies here, urging them to elect a government that would put a stop to violence in the state and urging them to vote for BJP candidates.

Over two crore farmers in UP received ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi,’ their loans were waived, the safety of daughters was secured, and illegal slaughterhouses were shut down, he said, highlighting the BJP government’s successes. He said that BJP government ran bulldozers over illegal trades and mafias.