Rupali Ganguly highest-paid Indian TV actress, charges Rs 3 lakh per day: Report

Anupamaa, the family drama directed by Rajan Shahi, has been running strong since day one. The narrative of the daily soap and characters are so relatable that fans can’t stop talking about it. On the other hand, Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular heroine has received a lot of praise for her portrayal. According to recent sources, the actress is presently among the top television stars and she has become the highest-paid actress on Indian television.

In the serial, the actress plays a role of a housewife who is deceived by her own husband Vanraj because of his romance with his workplace colleague Kavya. During this time, Anu’s history resurfaces, completely altering her existence. Apart from Rupali, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, and Aneri Vajani in significant parts.

Rupali Ganguly rose to prominence before Anupamaa for her part as Monisha in ‘Sarabhai versus Sarabhai’. However, practically every home is aware of her acting talent, the Star Plus programme aided her in reaching her greater heights. Now that Ganguly has established herself as a household figure, a leading daily reports that she is also the highest-paid actress on Indian television.

Yes! You read that right. A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, ‘Rupali Ganguly started off with a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh per day. It was in the high bracket but then she is a senior actress. Now, she is commanding Rs three lakh per day. She is now the highest-paid actress on Indian TV. Rupali Ganguly has beaten many popular younger names in the business’.

Not only does she earn more than actresses, but she also earns more than prominent male television stars like Ram Kapoor and Ronit Bose Roy. The male leads in the programme, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, don’t even come close to what Rupali Ganguly is earning. According to estimates, both actors get paid roughly Rs 1.5 lakh every day.