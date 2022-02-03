Amitabh Bachchan sells Delhi family home for Rs 23 crore

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a number of opulent residences in Mumbai, but he just sold his Gulmohar Park family residence ‘Sopaan’ in South Delhi. According to reports, the purchase was finalised for a hefty Rs 23 crore.

Reports stated that the residence has been acquired by Avni Bader, the CEO of the Nezone group of firms. He is said to have known the Bachchan family for many years. ‘It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset’, Avni Bader said.

Amitabh Bachchan’s late father and notable poet, Harivanshi Rai Bachchan and mother Teji Bachchan lived in Sopaan. BigB is yet to comment on the news.