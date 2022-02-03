Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower marginally in the commodity market. As per market experts, the decline of U.S. Treasury yields after a dip in U.S. jobs data has weighed upon the yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading Rs 32 down at Rs 48,052 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 61,359 per kg, down Rs 144.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 360,80, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4510, higher by Rs 20.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained flat at $1,807.39 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,808.