Dhoni’s first look as Atharva in mythological sci-fi series revealed

MS Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain, unveiled the first look of his graphic novel ‘Atharva: The Origin’ on Wednesday. It is based on the work of writer Ramesh Thamilmani. It is funded by Dhoni Entertainment and is billed as a mythical sci-fi web series.

In the first trailer, we see Dhoni as an animated avatar on a battlefield, fighting a demon-like army. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2019, appears to be branching out into other areas, one of which is Atharva.

The new era graphic novel, described as an adaptation of an unpublished work by a rookie author, was revealed in 2020. Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment and the cricketer’s wife, commented about the series’ production. She referred to it as a thrilling series.

‘The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming. We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film’, Sakshi said in a statement previously.

Dhoni Entertainment, the couple’s media venture, also created their first production, a docuserie titled ‘Roar of the Lion’, that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2019.