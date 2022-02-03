Find out why coconut breaking is considered auspicious on numerous occasions

A lot of importance has been given to the worship of deities in the Hindu religion. During worship, a variety of fruits are offered to Gods. Offering coconut is seen to be auspicious, and it is a necessary element of many rites. Without cracking a coconut, many rites or worships are considered incomplete.

Coconut is regarded as the emblem of the three gods in Hinduism: Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Coconut water also has a unique meaning which is thought to clear the house of both negative energies and architectural flaws. People begin by cracking a coconut while building the foundation for any project. It is thought that by doing so, issues would be avoided and the task will be successful.

According to mythology, when Lord Vishnu arrived on Earth, he brought goddess Lakshmi, a coconut tree, and the Kamdhenu cow for the sake of mankind. As a result, breaking coconut while worshipping is considered auspicious.

This practice was started to put an end to the culture of animal sacrifice. The hard exterior shell of the coconut is related to the human ego, while the white and soft inside section is seen to be a sign of peace. Offering coconut represents a self-offering to God. This is also thought to solve all money-related issues. Women cracking coconuts, on the other hand, is considered unlucky in some cultures.

Aside from that, coconut offers a plethora of health advantages and is readily available all year.