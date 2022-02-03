Former Malappuram MLA Yunus Kunju passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Muslim League leader and former member of Kerala assembly, A Yunus Kunju (80) passed away on Thursday morning, at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The funeral will be held at the Juma Masjid at Kolluvila in Thiruvananthapuram district at 4 pm today.

He represented the Malappuram Constituency in the 9th Kerala Legislative Assembly (1991-96). He was the President of the Vadakkevila Panchayat before becoming taking the electoral plunge in the state election. After the 1991 electoral victory, he unsuccessfully contested twice- from Eravipuram and Punalur assembly constituencies.

At the time of death. he was serving as the assistant secretary of the national committee of the Muslim League. He ran a successful cashew business and owned several educational institutions. Yunus Kunju is survived by wife Dareefa Beevi, 4 sons and 3 daughters.