Honey trap attempt foiled as the girl refuses to comply; attempts suicide

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan Police announced the arrest of two people who reportedly sought to use a Jodhpur-based model to honeytrap State Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat in order to get some work done. The 18-year-old model attempted suicide by jumping from a hotel in Jodhpur after refusing to be a part of their honey trap on Sunday. Her condition is stable in the hospital.

Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jodhpur East), said Akshat (33) and Dipali (22) were detained in Udaipur for blackmailing the girl.

‘They were trying to force the girl to honey trap the minister, who is from Bhilwara. The model got in touch with the accused a few months back for some modelling assignment in Udaipur. During the Udaipur visit, the accused shot her video while she was taking bath and started blackmailing her. They took her to Bhilwara to honey trap Ramlal Jat on the pretext of getting work done’, he said.

‘However, the girl refused to do it and ran away from Bhilwara. She returned to Jodhpur via Udaipur on Sunday evening, checked into a hotel and jumped off from the seventh floor after informing her father on phone about what happened with her’, he added.

She sustained multiple fractures after falling on a vehicle below. The accused were tracked down and arrested as a result of her statement. Akshat was previously detained by police in a blackmail and honey trap case in 2019 and freed on bail a few months later.

Rajasthan minister Ramlal Jat expressed gratitude to the 18-year-old for staying firm and refusing to join the honey trap plot. He said that the defendants also approached him and identified themselves as journalists.

Ram Lal Sharma, a BJP MLA and spokesperson, described the incident as unfortunate and said the perpetrators should be held accountable.