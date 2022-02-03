ICC U-19 WC: India smashes Aussies in Semi-final; to face England in Final

India clinched a massive victory of 96 runs over Australia in the Super League Semi-Final 2 of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday. The Indian side won the toss and chose to bat first. Chasing a target of 291 runs, Australia were bowled out for 194 in 41.5 overs, taking team India to its fourth consecutive final.

WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE! ? ? India U19 beat Australia U19 by 9?6? runs & march into the #U19CWC 2022 Final. ? ? #BoysInBlue #INDvAUS This is India U19's 4th successive & 8th overall appearance in the U19 World Cup finals. ? Scorecard ?? https://t.co/tpXk8p6Uw6 pic.twitter.com/tapbrYrIMg — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2022

The Aussies faced a major batting collapse with Lachlan Shaw top-scoring for them with a half-century. Vicky Ostwal was in fine bowling form for India and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Nishant Sindhu, Ravi Kumar registered two dismissals each and Kaushal Tambe, Angkrish Raghuvanshi took a scalp each.

Also read: Grand Slam title ‘not enough’: Nadal to go further in his drive to be Supremo!

Earlier, India posted 290 for five in 50 overs, courtesy of a century by captain Yash Dhull. Dhull smashed 110 runs off 110 balls and formed a strong partnership with Shaik Rasheed, who registered 94 runs off 108 deliveries. William Salzmann and Jack Nisbet took two wickets each for Australia. India will now face England in the final, who defeated Afghanistan in their semi-final clash, which will take place on Saturday, February 5 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.