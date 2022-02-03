On Feb27, elections will be conducted for 108 civic bodies in Bengal

The West Bengal State Election Commission announced on Thursday that elections for 108 civic bodies will be held on February 27. On February 12, Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri, and Chandannagar will hold elections for four other municipalities.

According to a poll official, the election results will be announced later. By March 8, the election procedure must be completed.

Because to the Covid-19 outbreak, civic elections have been postponed for approximately two years. Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections were held in December 2021. The ruling Trinamool Congress won 134 out of 144 wards, sweeping the election. With three seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party came in second, while the Congress and the Left each won two wards.

Over 9.5 million voters are eligible to votes to elect their local representatives across 20 districts.