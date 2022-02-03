‘Please help and report’: Malavika Mohanan reacts after her fake pic circulates

Actress Malvika Mohanan has slammed individuals and sections of the media for sharing her modified ‘vulgar’ picture on social media. The actress shared a note on her social media handle, criticising the publisher for using her morphed photo without conducting a fact check.

Taking to Twitter, Malvika wrote, ‘This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism’.

She also urged her fans to report her photoshopped picture as she added, ‘If you see the fake one please help & report’.

This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM , which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report. pic.twitter.com/y9QXDf5HHf — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 2, 2022

Malvika Mohanan is most recognised for her work in the Malayalam and Tamil cinema industries. She was most recently seen in Master, one of the year’s greatest box office blockbusters. Last year, she also revealed her first Bollywood film, Yudhra, and signed Tamil flick Maaran with Dhanush.