State government extends night curfew till February 11

Baroda: The Gujarat government on Thursday extended the night curfew imposed in the state till February 11. The state government also eased some Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the new order,150 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies in closed venues. The upper limit of people attending wedding ceremonies held in open spaces is increased to 300 people.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 8,934 new Covid-19 cases up from 8,338 the previous day, raising its tally to 11,77,931, while 34 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state.