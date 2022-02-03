The MP govt to carry out organic farming along Narmada river Banks

The Madhya Pradesh government has chosen to carry out organic farming along the Narmada river, which is considered the state’s lifeline, in response to a request in the Union budget to begin chemical-free farming along the Ganga.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting of ministers and top bureaucrats on Wednesday, and the conclusion was reached, he said. ‘A particular campaign to encourage natural farming over a 5-kilometer stretch on both sides of the Narmada river should be initiated,’ the chief minister remarked during the meeting. According to the official, Chouhan also asked ministers who farm to transition to organic farming on their land.

The state government’s move comes a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech that chemical-free farming would be pushed across the country, beginning with areas along a 5-kilometer stretch of the Ganga. The Narmada River, the country’s fifth longest, rises in Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district and flows across the state for 1,077 kilometres.