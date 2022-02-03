Two Indias created; poor and rich are at odds; gap widening – Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, has accused the government of creating two different Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor. He accuses India of creating two different Indias and the gap between the two is widening.

He said the President’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament did not address the national challenges facing the country. It was instead a ‘list of bureaucratic ideas’ rather than a strategic vision when he addressed the Lok Sabha discussion on the motion of thanks.

According to the Congress leader, the president made no mention of unemployment in his speech. According to Gandhi, there are two Indias – one for the rich, and one for the poor – and the gap between the two is widening. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards merging the two Indias that have been created by this government.

India’s wealth, he said, has gone to a chosen few to the tune of 40 percent. Currently, 84 percent of Indians’ earnings have dwindled, pushing them into poverty, Gandhi claimed. Making things in India is impossible because the unorganized sector has been completely destroyed, he asserted.