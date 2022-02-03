Veteran actor- producer Ramesh Deo passes away

Mumbai: Veteran actor and producer Ramesh Deo passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 93 after suffering a heart attack. The evergreen Marathi actor known for playing notable roles in 1956 ‘Andhala Magto Ek Dola’ and 1971 cult classic ‘Anand’, 1962 ‘Aarti’, 1974 ‘Aap Ki Kasam,’ celebrated his 93rd birthday on January 30.

Deo, who made his acting debut in the form of a cameo in the 1951 Marathi film ‘Paatlaachi Por’ has worked in more than 200 Hindi films, 100 Marathi films and several Marathi dramas with over 200 showings in his long career. He also produced feature films, television serials and several ad films. In January 2013, the ‘Nivdung’ actor received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF).

Also read: Renowned actor Amitabh Dayal passes away at 51

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took to his Twitter to express grief over the actor’s demise. ‘With the demise of veteran actor Ramesh Deo, a glorious chapter of Marathi drama-filmmaking has come to an end. The great artist who has been ruling the hearts of Marathi drama-film lovers for many decades on the strength of his beautiful personality and all-around acting has passed away. A heartfelt tribute!’ he tweeted.

The actor is survived by his wife -noted actor Seema Deo and his sons- actor Ajinkya Deo and director Abhinay Deo.