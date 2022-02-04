75% reservation for locals in pvt jobs; Haryana govt moves SC against HC stay

The Haryana government has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s stay on the 75 percent reservation for state residents in private sector jobs. ‘We were heard for only 90 seconds before the high court put a stay on a government policy.’ said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

On Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a halt to the implementation of Haryana’s domicile reservation policy in private jobs. The state government had previously ordered that Haryana residents be given preference for 75% of private jobs in the state. The Haryana Industries Association, the Faridabad Industrial Association, and others filed a complaint with the high court.

They told the high court that in the private sector, persons are hired based on their qualifications and talents. ‘If the right to choose the employee is taken away from the employers then how will the industry progress,’ their petition stated.