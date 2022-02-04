Government to form committee on MSP after the assembly elections

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday that the government is committed to forming a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP), and that the Election Commission has stated it may be done after the elections are completed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to set up a committee to address the farmers’ demand for a legal guarantee on MSP when he announced the repeal of three farm laws in November last year. During Question Hour, Tomar responded to a supplementary question by saying that the government has written to the Election Commission in preparation for assembly elections in five states.

The matter of forming the Committee on MSP is under discussion by the ministry, according to the minister, and would be formed after the elections are completed. ‘The entire country knows that the prime minister has announced the formation of a committee to make crop diversification, natural farming and MSP effective and transparent. The government is committed to the announcement made by the PM. The matter is under consideration of the ministry,’ Tomar stated. He said the government had written to the EC for guidance because the elections were underway.