Kejriwal promises greater infrastructure, execution of Goa tribals’ forest rights.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister, announced yet another set of promises on Friday, this time for the Scheduled Tribes of Goa, promising that if his party is elected to power in the upcoming elections, he will ensure constitutionally guaranteed benefits to the community.

Kejriwal promised to fill reserved positions, increase infrastructure spending in tribal areas, implement the Forest Rights Act, and provide subsistence income to women and unemployed youth. ‘Under the Tribal sub-plan, whatever budgeted money comes from the Centre and the state should be spent on the Scheduled Tribes. That amounts to roughly ?2400 crore every year. But (currently) with much difficulty only ?200-300 crore is budgeted for them each year. And by the end of the year even that is not spent. As a result, the tribal areas have very bad infrastructure. There are no roads, water, and electricity. So, if the AAP forms the government, we will spend the entire money of the tribal sub-plan on tribals. We will ensure this,’ he said in Goa.