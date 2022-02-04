Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav-Jayant Chaudhary come face to face during poll campaign; greet with folded hands

Bulandshahr: Amidst the hostility and sharp verbal attacks against each other ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, an interesting and wholesome picture emerged during electoral campaigns in Bulandshahr district as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav greeted each other with folded hands as their convoys came face to face with each other.

#WATCH | Bulandshahr | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav-RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary wave at and greet each other after they came face to face during their respective election campaigns for #UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/OWV3IlKT0v — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

Vadra had organised a door-to-door campaign for a Congress candidate in the Anupshahr area of Bulandshahr district when Yadav and Chaudhary, riding in a chariot, came face to face with the Congress leader. While accepting the greetings and affection of the public through the open-roof of her vehicle, Vadra greeted both the leaders with folded hands. Both the leaders also greeted her after coming out of the hydraulic lift of their election bus. The party workers of Congress and the SP-RLD coalition continued their sloganeering as the leaders greeted each other.

Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged the gesture on social media later, tweeting, ‘A prayer and salute~ in the name of etiquette’. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, ‘Ram-Ram to you from us @jayantrld @yadavakhilesh’.

The first phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10.The second phase polling will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Most of the districts of Western Uttar Pradesh will exercise their right to vote in the first phase. Keeping this in mind, all the political parties are focusing in this area of the state by holding door-to-door campaigns. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also conducted door-to-door campaigns in Bulanshahr in Sikandrabad, Shikarpur, Anupshahr and Siyana assembly areas.