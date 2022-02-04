The ‘downvote button’ is now available globally on Twitter

On Twitter, a new downvote button has been added. When clicked, it turns orange. The downvote feature has now been rolled out globally, so it should now be available to everyone.

This feature had previously been available only to select users, but is now being made available globally. According to the company, this experimental feature has so far provided positive feedback and helped them understand what content people want to see on the platform. Downvotes were first introduced to Twitter users in 2021, and now the microblogging site plans to introduce them to iOS and Android users as well.

Twitter initially displayed different versions of downvoting. To see which content has the most upvotes and downvotes, it offered both upvote and downvote buttons. Additionally, some testers saw thumbs up and thumbs down buttons. During the experiment, the majority of participants used the downvote button when they found a tweet offensive or irrelevant. ‘This experiment also revealed that downvoting is the most frequently used way for people to flag content they don’t want to see,’ Twitter said.

In spite of this, Twitter has confirmed that it will not display downvote counts on tweets, instead using the data to improve the platform’s experience. YouTube has also taken a similar initiative recently to prevent harassment or dislike attacks on smaller creators by hiding public dislike counts across its site. In a statement, the company said that this will encourage respectful interactions between viewers and creators.

This is why Twitter is extending it to a wider audience so that users can use the downvote button to improve conversations. Additionally, this suggests that the social media giant may eventually make this a permanent feature. Like Instagram, other popular social media platforms do not offer a dislike or downvote button. You can, however, hide Like counts and comments. Facebook tested the downvote feature in 2018, but the company did not make it permanent. Users of Reddit can upvote or downvote any post on the platform.