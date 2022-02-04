Vaccine drive seems a hit with teens with 65% already inoculated ;

A month after India began vaccinating its adolescents against Covid-19, as many as 65 percent of eligible beneficiaries in the 15-18 age bracket had received their first dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

‘Young India’s historic effort continues. In just one month, 65 per cent teenagers have been administered their first dose. The world’s largest inoculation effort is setting new milestones under Prime Minister @NarendraModi’s leadership,’ Mandaviya wrote in a tweet that was roughly translated from Hindi.