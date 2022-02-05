Basant Panchami 2022: Know history, significance and importance of this day

Basant Panchami 2022 is observed on the Panchami Tithi, which falls in late January or the beginning of February each year. Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of learning, the arts, and music, is worshipped by devotees all throughout the country on this day. Aside from religious significance, the holiday also heralds the approach of spring. The celebration also marks the beginning of the 40-day countdown to Holika or Holi.

Basant Panchami 2022 Date:

India will observe Basant Panchmi on February 5 this year. The day falls on the Panchami Tithi, Magha Shukla Paksha (the fifth day of the waxing phase of the Moon in the Hindu month of Magh) and symbolises the start of the spring season.

History of Basant Panchami?

As per Hindu mythology, the world’s creator Brahma desired to view the cosmos with his own eyes one day. On the other hand, Brahma was deeply dissatisfied by the silence and loneliness of the earth. Brahma used his abilities to create an angel with a harp in her hands and asked her to perform something to break the stillness on the planet. With her wonderful voice, the angel delighted humans on Earth. The angel then came to be known as Saraswati or Veena Vadini.

Significance of Basant Panchami

People worship Goddess Saraswati, the emblem of wealth, on this day. Vasant Panchmi is said to be one of the most auspicious days for marriage. On this day, individuals wear yellow as a part of the celebration because yellow is considered the goddess’s favourite colour.