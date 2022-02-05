Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ crosses 100 crore mark

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Madanna, has been generating news for multiple reasons. The film has been adored by the public which shattered many records since its release. Pushpa (Hindi) has recently joined the exclusive crore club. The Hindi version of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has broken the 100 crore milestone at the box office at its sixth weekend.

Last week, the Hindi version of the film had a 20% decline in box office receipts, and it is projected to end its theatrical run with a total of Rs 105-110 crore net.

Pushpa: The Rise was originally shot in Telugu and has since been dubbed and distributed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Sukumar is the director of the film. Fahadh Faasil also made his Telugu debut with the film.

Allu Arjun played the role of Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who swiftly climbs through the ranks and joins a gang that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood found exclusively in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. Srivalli was portrayed by Rashmika. In the film, Fahadh plays the role of an IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is in the works. Rashmika had earlier given an update on the sequel and said she has been informed that the filming would begin in March. The sequel will be released in theatres in December this year.