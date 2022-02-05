Interaction with Virat Kohli boosted our confidence; Indian captain Yash Dhull.

The interaction with senior cricketer Virat Kohli, lifted his team’s spirit ahead of the high-octane final against England in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup in Antigua, according to Indian captain Yash Dhull.

On Saturday, India will face England in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in Antigua. In 2008, Virat Kohli led India to the U19 World Cup championship. In the final, the team led by the former India captain defeated South Africa to win the trophy. On Thursday, Kohli interacted with players of the U19 squad and provided some ‘valuable tips’ ahead of the final.

‘Virat Kohli gave us his best wishes for the final. We got confidence from that, the morale increases when a senior player like him talks to you. He told us how we can execute our plans and he told us about the basics of the game, it was a nice interaction with him,’ During a virtual news conference, Dhull told reporters.

Dhull had a century in the semi-final against Australia. After Kohli and Unmukht Chand, he became only the third Indian to achieve a century in the U19 World Cup’s history.