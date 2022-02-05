Jammu and Kashmir: 24 terrorists killed in 13 encounters in last 36 days

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police informed that at least 13 encounters were carried out in last 36 days that killed at least 24 terrorists. Security forces also arrested 10 active terrorists and 17 of terror associates. 7 security personnel also got injured in those operations.

Security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including American made assault rifles M4 , AK56 , AK 47 .

Meanwhile, security forces killed 2 terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front in an encounter on Saturday. Incriminating materials including 2 pistols. Both slain were identified as Ikhlaaq Ahmad Hajam and Adil Nisar .