Navjot Sidhu asks ‘If ED arrests my relative, am I responsible’

Navjot Singh Sidhu, speaking on the controversy surrounding Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s relative’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, claimed that the move appeared to be a political revenge.

‘If ED arrests my relative, am I responsible? This seems like political vendetta to me. Why is it happening now a days before the elections ?’, Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned, adding, ‘Let the law take its course.’ The Punjab Congress chief’s remark comes after CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, was arrested on money laundering charges in connection with the illegal sand mining case by the Enforcement Directorate.