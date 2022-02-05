Odisha journalist killed by IED blast by Maoists

BHUBANESWAR: Dharitri, a 43-year-old journalist of the Odia daily, died in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Saturday afternoon in Mohangiri village, Madanpur-Rampur block, while attempting to contact posters put up by suspected Maoists warning people not to vote in the upcoming panchayat polls, police said.

After getting information about several posters put up by suspected Maoists asking for a panchayat poll boycott at Karlarkhunta bridge, Rohit Biswal, a reporter for the prominent Odia daily Dharitri in Kalahandi district, went to Mohangiri village in Madanpur-Rampur block. Odisha’s panchayat elections will take place between October 16 and 24. The incident could have happened between 12 and 12.30 p.m., according to Kalahandi SP Dr Vivek M Saravana.

Though the SP could not confirm the journalist’s death, video of the incident has emerged, showing the journalist’s injured body lying next to a motorcycle he was riding.