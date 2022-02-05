‘Rahul Gandhi is dangerous to the future of India’: BJP

New Delhi: BJP has launched severe criticism against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Karnataka hijab row. BJP accused that the Congress leader is communalizing education and is dangerous to the future of India.

‘By communalizing education, CONgress co-owner @RahulGandhi has once again proved that he is dangerous to the future of India. If Hijab is very much essential to get educated, why doesn’t Rahul Gandhi make it mandatory in States ruled by CoNgress?,’ tweeted Karnataka BJP.

By communalising education, CONgress co-owner @RahulGandhi has once again proved that he is dangerous to the future of India. If Hijab is very much essential to get educated, why doesn't Rahul Gandhi make it mandatory in States ruled by CONgress?#CommunalCONgress https://t.co/MnVoVSJKEm — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 5, 2022

Earlier Rahul Gandhi said that the country is robbing the future of girls by allowing the issue to obstruct their education. ‘By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate,’ Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Also Read: Union government rejects Tesla’s request for tax reduction

The hijab row was ignited in Karnataka as some college authorities in the state asked girl students not to come wearing hijabs in the colleges. This has led to protests supporting and opposing wearing hijabs in educational institutions. The matter is now in the Karnataka High Court.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh and top government officials regarding the government’s stand.