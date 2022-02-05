Reliance Jio network down in Mumbai, users share memes on Twitter

On Saturday, a number of Reliance Jio subscribers in Mumbai reported being unable to make or receive phone calls. In addition, Internet services have also been affected. As soon as the consumers started facing the problem, they took to their Twitter handle and tweeted their concerns about the network outage. ‘#Jio network gone completely anyone else?’ asked one Twitter user.

When trying to make a call on Reliance Jio, consumers have reported getting the message ‘Not registered on network’. JioCare, Reliance’s customer assistance account, responded to a Twitter user who was complaining about the network outage by writing, ‘Hi! You may face an intermittent problem of using internet services or making or receiving calls on your mobile connection. This is temporary and our team is working to resolve this at the earliest – Bhushan’.

In another reply to a complaint on Twitter, Jio Care wrote, ‘Hi Satish, we will definitely get this checked for you. Request you to DM your Jio number and an alternate contact number for further assistance – Bhushan’.

Reliance Jio is not yet issued an official comment on the network outage. Netizens are mocking Reliance Jio in addition to complaining about the network outage. Memes mocking Reliance Jio were widely circulated on Twitter.

