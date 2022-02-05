Two LeT/TRF terrorists neutralised in encounter at Srinagar

Srinagar: Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF were neutralised by Srinagar Police after an encounter broke out in the Zakura area of Srinagar City of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning, IGP Kashmir informed.

‘Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists, Ikhlaq Hajam, was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 2 pistols recovered: IGP Kashmir’, tweeted Kashmir Police.

