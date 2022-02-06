3 killed, 1 injured in car-tractor collision

Rohtak: At least 3 people were killed and one was injured as a car collided with a tractor-trolley near Lahli village in Rohtak district in Haryana. According to the police, the car was returning from Bhiwani and it collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane. The dead bodies have been sent to PGIMS Rohtak for post-mortem.
One of the deceased has been identified as Vivek, a resident of Chunnipura in Rohtak, while another is said to be from Zirakpur in Punjab. The third youth has not been identified.
Haryana | 3 people died in a collision between a vehicle and a trolley near Lahli village in Rohtak.
All three bodies have been sent to Rohtak PGI Hospital for post-mortem and one injured person is admitted there. The investigation is being done: Kalanaur SHO Sushila (05.02) pic.twitter.com/aL9ExqPf3H
— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022
