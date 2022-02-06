3 killed, 1 injured in car-tractor collision

Rohtak: At least 3 people were killed and one was injured as a car collided with a tractor-trolley near Lahli village in Rohtak district in Haryana. According to the police, the car was returning from Bhiwani and it collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane. The dead bodies have been sent to PGIMS Rohtak for post-mortem.

One of the deceased has been identified as Vivek, a resident of Chunnipura in Rohtak, while another is said to be from Zirakpur in Punjab. The third youth has not been identified.