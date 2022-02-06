‘A threat to national security’: Nearly 100 fake passports found!

Haryana police performance is called into question after the recent incident reported in Fatehabad, Haryana, where a number of passports were detected on the basis of fake documents. There has now been a move to cancel all fake passports posing a serious threat to national security.

Haryana Passport office Ambala informs that passports are usually prepared on the basis of police verification and thorough investigation of the applicant as regards his or her physical as well as temporary address as well as identification by two responsible persons residing in the area by the concerned police station of the area after being checked by the security branch of the SP office in the district.

A thorough investigation has been started by the Passport Office Haryana on all passports prepared since 2017 to determine if any embezzlements occurred during the creation and issuance of passports during the past five years. Action will be taken against those who got preparing passports on the basis of fake information, along with police personnel who verified the identities of applicants without thoroughly investigating them, allegedly accepting ‘Suvidha Shulk’ and raising questions about the role of the police.

Nearly 21 similar cases of passports being prepared using fake police verification have also been found in Karnal district, and a few similar cases have also been found in Kurukshetra district. An investigation by the Fatehabad police uncovered a mystery when Varinder Pratap alias Kala Rana, who was wanted by Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Rajasthan police, fled to Thailand with a fake passport made based on evidence. On the basis of data on a mobile phone, 29 false passports of applicants who reside in Fatehabad were identified by the police when their addresses in their passports were found to be false since they were residents of Delhi, Punjab, and Kolkata.

Two people identified as Satnam resident of village Arwahan and Munish Kumar resident of Ratia were arrested a few days ago allegedly involved in fake identification of Ravi alias Karan, and both were remanded to police custody for further investigation. According to information, police personnel responsible for verifying fake passports are being punished.