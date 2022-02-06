AAP is planning a rally in Delhi over alleged transfer of city land.

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will conduct a padyatra in all Delhi wards to protest an MCD councillor’s alleged transfer of civic land to her husband’s NGO. MCD councillor Manju Khandelwal gave land in Ashok Nagar to her husband Rajendra Khandelwal’s NGO, according to AAP politician and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak. ‘When we raised the point during a North MCD session, BJP leaders walked away from the discussion…’

‘I have allotted a dhalao for a period of five years to an NGO?of eminent citizens of Ashok Vihar, in which my husband is also a member… There is nothing wrong…,’ Manju Khandelwal stated. ‘…the NGO has fulfilled all legal criteria…’ claimed Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.