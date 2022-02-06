‘Global pressure’: Taliban frees women prisoners

The Taliban released 14 women prisoners in Kabul on Friday as a result of international pressure. In a press release, the Taliban Office of Prisons Administration (OPA) stated that 14 women had been released from the female prison in Kabul. According to a statement released by OPA to local media, ’14 women prisoners were released on Thursday, February 3 following an assessment conducted by a five-member delegation’. There has been growing concern over the disappearance of two women activists in Afghanistan. This is the second such incident. Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar are two female activists who have been missing for two days.

On Twitter, Rina Amiri, the US special envoy for Afghan women, said, ‘These unjust detentions must stop. If the Taliban seek legitimacy from the Afghan people and the world, they must respect Afghans’ human rights, including freedom of expression, and immediately release these women, their relatives, and other activists’.

Officials of the Taliban have previously warned that they have the right to suppress dissent. After demonstrating a few times, two of the women activists said two of their comrades were evicted from their homes. Tamana Zaryabi Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhel are believed to have been abducted from their Kabul homes, according to reports by AFP.

According to Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban government official, no women are being held. ‘Dissidents and people who break the law could be arrested and held by the authorities’, he asserted.’Nobody should create turmoil, because it disrupts peace and order,’ he told AFP.

Afghan women have faced a difficult situation since the Taliban took over the country. Demonstrations by women have become a regular occurrence in the country since the Taliban took control. Taliban reportedly sought to prevent journalists from covering the march, which is organized against the ‘mysterious murders of young people, mainly former soldiers’ of the country, according to invitations on social media.