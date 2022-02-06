‘Icon of partiality unveiled Statue of Equality’: Telangana minister KTR

KTR, the working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “Icon of Partiality” on Sunday.

The minister took to Twitter to say: ‘Icon of Partiality unveiled ‘Statue Of Equality’. And Irony just died a billion deaths!!’ PM Modi unveiled the statue of equality in Hyderabad on Saturday. Notably, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and all other TRS ministers were absent from yesterday’s inauguration function, which was attended by the Prime Minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party criticized Chief Minister KCR for skipping the event.

‘It is unbecoming of the CM to not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Telangana. This is the height of political posturing KCR is indulging in… to be considered an opposition leader poised to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party,’ said party spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao.