Is traffic also a cause of divorce? Read on…

Many problems have been attributed to traffic, but has it also been a cause of divorce? The wife of Maharashtra’s former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that Mumbai’s traffic is responsible for three percent of divorces.

‘Whenever I say anything, I say it as a common citizen. Whenever I go out, I see several issues including potholes and traffic which concern us. I go out as a common woman. Do you know how many divorces are happening due to traffic jams? 3 percent of divorces happen because people cannot give time to their families. When will you address these issues?’ claimed Amruta. Social media went wild with her comments, which received a lot of attention.

Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake..

Bengaluru families please avoid reading this , can prove fatal for your marriages ? — Priyanka Chaturvedi?? (@priyankac19) February 5, 2022

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, without naming Ms. Fadnavis, mocked her statement. She called it, ‘Best (il)logic of the day’. Additionally, she said that Bengaluru families should avoid reading this as it can lead to a broken marriage. It has always been a problem in this Indian city to have potholes. According to reports earlier this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had fixed over 31,000 potholes on city roads.