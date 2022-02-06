Lata Mangeshkar’s demise ; Pakistan, US, and other countries joined India in mourning

Condolences poured in from all corners as news of the great singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise spread. Several countries, from Pakistan to the United States and Israel, paid homage to India’s ‘nightingale.’ Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Information Minister, paid tribute to Lata Mageshkar, saying that ‘the magic of her voice will live forever’.

‘Lata Mangeshkar’s death marks the end of an era in music. Lata ruled the world of music for decades and the magic of her voice will live forever,’ Chaudhry wrote in an Urdu condolence letter. While, the US Embassy in India tweeted: ‘We join India in paying tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed today at the age of 92. History will mark her contribution to India’s music in golden words.’