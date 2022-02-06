Not doing house chores, 7-year-old Andhra girl scalded with boiling water.

A 7-year-old child sustained severe burns, after a guardian poured hot water on her for not doing domestic labour and other reasons. The incident happened in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, at Jangareddigudem.

Midula has been identified as the girl. Her father passed away a long time ago, and her mother, Durga, currently lives in Kuwait. Yanamadala Lakshmi, a friend of her mother’s, had been appointed as her guardian. The accused allegedly poured boiling water on the seven-year-old girl, causing severe burn injuries, according to Station House Officer Bala Suresh of Jangareddigudem.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the police were informed of the incident. Lakshmi has been charged with a crime.