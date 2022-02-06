Police in Darbhanga recovered liquor from graveyard.

DARBHANGA: Local residents confronted liquor smugglers, who resorted to stone pelting in Darbhanga on Saturday, while the Bihar police recovered a large quantity of Nepali liquor from a graveyard. A huge consignment of Nepali brand liquor was discovered in the graveyard near Gangasagar pond (ward no. 29) within the Benta observation post (OP) limits, according to the police.

According to Chand Mohammad, a local resident, anti-social groups have been keeping liquor in graveyards for a long time. The liquor mafia became furious when the locals protested. They began throwing stones at the locals. However, after the authorities were informed, the liquor smugglers fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the station house officer (SHO) of the Laheriasarai police station, HN Singh, and Benta OP in-charge, Umesh Kumar, reached the spot with the police force after getting the information.