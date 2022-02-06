Pune police arrests ATS culprit with 127 kg ganja

PUNE The Pune police arrested a man wanted by the state anti-terrorism squad in a drug case on Friday (ATS). He was found in possession of over 127kg of ganja at his residence. Kailas Sahebrao Pawar, 35, a resident of Dagdevasti Dongargaon neighbourhood along Vadebolhai road in Perne, Pune, has been arrested.

According to the police, the man was found with 127.765 kg of ganja, worth an estimated 25,75,300. He was also found with 50,000 in cash, a Toyota Corolla car, and a phone, in addition to the drugs. According to the police, the drugs were discovered stashed inside his car, which was parked near his home in Perne.

At Lonikand police station, a case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 20(b), and ii(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The man was wanted in a drugs case registered by the anti-terrorism squad, according to the police investigation.