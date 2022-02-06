Punjab elections: The Congress nominates Charanjit Singh Channi as their candidate for Chief Minister.

During his visit to Ludhiana today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s choice for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election, putting an end to speculation. The decision came days after the Congress high command made IVR (Interactive Voice Response) calls to seek public input on its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

The primary contenders for the party’s CM face were Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, however both had assured Rahul Gandhi that whoever was chosen would stand by the decision. On February 14, 2022, the Punjab Assembly Election will be held in a single phase for 117 constituencies. The results of the election will be announced on March 10.

Navjot Singh Sindhu will stand in the forthcoming Punjab elections from Amritsar East, while Charanjit Singh Channi will stand from both Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib.