Rahul Gandhi takes ride with trio before declaring Punjab CM face

During a rally in Ludhiana on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to announce the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi was seen in the same car as the two main contenders, Punjab Chairman Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress’ state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, ahead of the much-anticipated announcement. Sunil Kumar Jakhar, a Congress leader, was also in the car with the trio.

On February 14, 2022, the Punjab Assembly Election will be held in a single phase for 117 constituencies. The results of the election will be announced on March 10. During his visit to Ludhiana on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi will declare the face of the Congress in Punjab.

The Congress was under pressure to pick a CM candidate, especially after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is also vying for power in the multi-cornered election, named Bhagwat Mann as its chief ministerial candidate.