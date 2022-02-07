56 Indian fishermen released in srilanka sent to immigration detention Center.

The 56 Indian fishermen who were released by a Sri Lankan court in the northern Jaffna peninsula last month will be shifted to an immigration detention centre on Monday, after completing their Covid quarantine period, according to jail officials.

Since their release on January 25, the Indian fishermen have spent their isolation period in the prison Covid-19 quarantine centre in Iyakkachchi in the Northern region, according to prison superintendent and spokesman Chandana Ekanayake. ‘Some of them were found Covid positive, now their quarantine period has ended,’ Ekanayake said, adding that they would be moved to a Colombo immigration detention centre on Monday.

On January 25, a court ordered the release of 56 Indian fishermen who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy in mid-December in the seas south of Mannar for allegedly fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters.