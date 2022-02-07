‘Boycott Pizza Hut’ becomes viral in India over pro-Pakistan social media post

New Delhi: Yet another international company is facing social media outrage in India. Pizza Hut, an international eatery brand has ignited Indians by sharing a pro-Pakistan post on social media.

The Pakistani arm of the Pizza Hut had shared a post expressing solidarity with the terrorists and Kashmiri separatists. ‘This Kashmir Solidarity day, let’s join hands and stand united for the freedom of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters’, the post shared on Instagram handle of Pizza Hut Pakistan reads.

Netizens in India reacted sharply on the Instagram post, while screenshots of it were shared on Twitter calling for boycott of Pizza Hut.

Earlier another international food chain brand KFC had also came under severe criticism as KFC Pakistan also shared a similar post. KFC India issued an apology after a social media post shared by its Pakistan branch ignited controversy.

Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia Motors were also facing criticism as their Pakistani arms shared similar posts hurting the sentiments of Indians. Hyundai had to issue a clarification on Sunday after its Pakistan handle put up a post remembering ‘sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers’ on February 5. The company issued apology as ‘boycott Hyundai’ trended on social media.