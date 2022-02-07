Do you experience puffiness on face after a long sleep? Here’s why

Have you ever wondered why your face looks different than it did the night before after waking up from a lengthy sleep? Don’t worry, you are alright, and you are not the only one who had this experience. Despite a good night sleep, you have puffiness and wrinkles around your eyes and face. Changes in look after a long night sleep are caused by a variety of scientific factors.

Facial puffiness is inflammation of facial tissue, and a puffy face is the consequence of an accumulation of fluid beneath the skin inside your tissues. According to Medical News Today, more fluid accumulates in and around your head than is usual during the day when you lie down to sleep. As the amount of accumulated fluid varies depending on the sleep length when a person sleeps on his back, the fluid pools in certain ways.

Also Read: Meta says data regulations may cause Facebook, Instagram shutdown in Europe

The puffiness in the face is caused by fluid retention and treatments and home care approaches can reduce or avoid this condition by treating the underlying cause. The puffiness induced by fluid collection, however, is only transient. The extra fluid drains away and your face returns to normal after you stand up and spend time upright.

According to the findings, a person’s sleeping posture is closely related to puffiness. People who sleep with their faces down have puffier faces than those who sleep with their faces up. A puffy face can be caused by a variety of factors, including sleeping position, foods and diet, alcohol, sinus infection, makeup, stress, allergies, hypothyroidism, and Cushing’s syndrome.

What is the best way to get rid of facial puffiness? 1. Make a cold water splash on your face. 2. Sip a hot cup of tea or coffee 3. Roll with a jade roller. It is used to massage the face gently in order to improve circulation and lymphatic fluid drainage. 4. Stretching exercises should be done first thing in the morning.