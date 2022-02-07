KFC India issues apology over pro-Pakistan post shared by KFC Pakistan

New Delhi: International food restaurant chain KFC issued an apology after a social media post shared by its Pakistan branch ignited controversy. KFC Pakistan on February 5 shared a post on its Facebook page expressing ‘solidarity’ with Kashmir.

‘You never left our thoughts and we hope that the coming years bring peace to you!’ said KFC Pakistan. The eatery has deleted the post as it ignited outrage in India. The post was deleted on February 7.

‘We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride’, read a statement issued by the KFC India.

Earlier, South Korean carmaker Hyundai had to issue a clarification on Sunday after its Pakistan handle put up a post remembering ‘sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers’ on February 5. The company issued apology as ‘boycott Hyundai’ trended on social media.