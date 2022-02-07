Know how to book appointment for Aadhaar Seva Kendra online

New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency which issues Aadhar Cards has announced that people can make changes in their Aadhar details online. Details like name, date of birth, gender, address and language can be updated online.

But to make corrections head of Family/guardian details or Biometric update, linking mobile number with Aadhaar, resident will be required to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrolment/Update Centre. UIDAI allows them to book appointment at UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra online.

Here is how you can book appointment at UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra online:

Click UIDAI link

– Select City/Location

Proceed to book appointment

– Enter your mobile number

– Enter captcha code

– You will get an OTP on your mobile

– Submit the OTP

– Fill in your Aadhaar details

– Feed your personal information

– Select your preferred date and time

– You will get a booking appointment number

Now you can visit your Aadhaar Seva Kendra and make the required changes.