Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome second child together

Kylie Jenner revealed the birth of her second baby with rapper Travis Scott in a social media post on Sunday. The name of the new baby has not been revealed by the 24-year-old reality TV star and make-up mogul. The baby was born on Wednesday, according to the caption on the Instagram post, alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding hands with his older sister, Stormi, who turned four on February 1.

Jenner also shared roses that family members such as Kim Kardashian had sent to her and Scott. Furthermore, as soon as the picture was posted, it went viral, garnering over 6 million likes. Many celebrities also congratulated the new mother in the comments section.

Also Read: SRK offers dua at Lataji’s feet at her funeral

Jenner revealed she was expecting her second child with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video in September, which ended with Stormi kissing the belly of her mother. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, on the other hand, have been dating since 2017. Jenner rose to prominence as a cast member of the reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.